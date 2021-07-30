Orlando woman finds large python on bathroom counter - but that's not the terrifying part

article

Nope nope nope!

Ali Skipper woke up Friday morning not expecting a terrifying visitor to be waiting for her in the bathroom.

"There is a snake in my 2nd story bathroom!!!" she wrote on Facebook. "Who do we call? I'm freaking out!!!"

Courtesy: Ali Skipper

Ali, who lives in Orlando's Baldwin Park area, posted photos of the large snake slithering around on her bathroom counter!

As if that's not enough to make your heart jump, she told FOX 35 News that it's likely the snake has been hanging out under her fridge since before she moved in.

"The previous resident left it behind. So, it’s been here a few weeks."

She says it was confirmed to be a 4-foot ball python.

Ali says the python has been safely removed from her apartment and relocated.

