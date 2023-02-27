Out of state swatting call prompts police response to Reading Wendy's: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Reading, Pennsylvania, are investigating a swatting call from out of state that prompted a police presence at a fast food restaurant.
Authorities say on Sunday, just before 10: 15 a.m., officers responded to a threat against the Wendy's on Lancaster Avenue.
Police say information they received indicated an armed suspect was possibly hiding in a dumpster at the restaurant.
According to authorities, crews responded and cleared the dumpster.
Police say the swatting call came from outside of the state.
No additional information was released by authorities.