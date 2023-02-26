Officials: Philadelphia firefighter seriously injured after falling from roof of two-story rowhome on fire

A Philadelphia firefighter was seriously injured while fighting a house fire Saturday morning.

Officials with the department said the firefighter Randy Ballinger was working with his colleagues to douse a fire on the 1100 block of South Paxon Street early Saturday morning, around 7 a.m., in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood.

According to authorities, the firefighter was seriously injured after falling from the roof of the two-story rowhome that was on fire.

The man’s colleagues on the scene began to treat his multiple injuries, and he was then rushed by medics to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a fundraiser for Ballinger, he suffered a concussion, torn aorta, collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken pelvis, a compound ankle fracture and multiple bone fractures in both his legs.

A GoFundMe has since raised over $45,000 for Ballinger's medical expenses.

Approximately seven people were displaced as a result of the fire.