Man assaulted, shot after refusing to let armed men into his home in Oxford Circle: police

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that left a man injured in the Oxford Circle section of the city.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 6200 block of Large Street Sunday evening at 10:36 p.m.

Authorities say officers responded to th scene for reports of a person screaming.

Investigators say two suspects demanded to be taken inside the home of a 45-year-old, but when he refused, he was hit in the head with a gun and then shot in the left leg.

The suspects then fled northbound on Large Street in a blue Honda before police arrived, authorities say.

The man was transported to Albert Einstein medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.