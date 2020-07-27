Overnight closures to impact parts of I-95, I-295 this week

article

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning motorists in Bucks County and Philadelphia about overnight lane closures due to construction.

There will be lane closures on I-95 and I-295 Monday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. through 5:30 a.m.

Single lane closures will be in effect in both directions on I-95 between FDR Park and Pattison Avenue for bridge deck repair.

On I-295, the closures will be in effect in both directions approaching Trenton Road, just south of the Route 413/Business U.S. 1 interchange. Crews will be painting the Trent Road bridge.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through these areas because backups and delays are expected to occur.

