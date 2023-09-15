Oxford 4-alarm fire: Police bodycam video shows huge flames, extent of fire danger as residents rescued

A 4-alarm massive fire broke out on South 3rd Street, in the heart of Oxford, in Chester County, late Wednesday night, leaving 90 people with no place to call home and destroying a number of businesses and historic buildings.

On that night, two Oxford police officers, Karilanna Eller and Scott Richards, responded to the fire alarm and quickly ran into harms way, looking for residents in the various upstairs apartments.

In bodycam video provided by the Oxford Police Department, officers Eller and Richards went from door to door, waking up adults and children who did not hear the fire alarm and saving their lives.

As Officer Richards explained, "Every door we knocked on, someone was inside. Officer Eller and I had to help people to the closest exit away from the flames."

In Officer Richards’ bodycam video, raging flames are seen at various points while he helps direct residents outside and away from the danger.

A number of other fire companies and mutual aid agencies were on hand to assist the people of Oxford as they exited the apartments and to safety.

The fire eventually burned through at least 31 apartment units. Penn’s Grove Middle School was shut down Thursday, acting as a temporary shelter for residents. The Chester County Office of Emergency Management and Oxford Neighboring Services Center will work with displaced residents to find permanent homes.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. A cause into the blaze is being investigated.