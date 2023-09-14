Nearly 100 displaced as massive fire burns several apartments, businesses in Chester County: officials

A raging blaze spread through a number of business and apartments overnight, displacing at least 90 residents in a Chester County town.

Fire crews responded to the 4-alarm fire on the 20th block of South 3rd Street in downtown Oxford around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Several buildings, including a warehouse, storefronts and apartments, went up in flames as smoke billowed from windows and roofs.

Hotspots continue to pop up as firefighters battles the blaze hours later.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was at the scene when a second floor deck collapsed to the ground.

Officials say 25 families, totaling 90 people have been displaced after the fire burned through at least 31 units.

Schools in Oxford shut down to operate as shelters for the day as some roads remain closed in the area.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.