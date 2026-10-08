The Brief Oxford Area High School will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, Oct. 9, following confirmation of a measles case connected to the campus community. The temporary closure allows officials to verify measles immunity documentation for all high school staff as mandated by county health protocol. Unvaccinated individuals or those unable to prove immunity face a mandatory 21-day quarantine from school and related activities.



Oxford Area High School will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, Oct. 9, following confirmation of a measles case connected to the campus community, the school district announced late Thursday.

According to an official letter to district families, the temporary closure was ordered to give school officials time to audit and verify measles immunity records for every staff member employed inside the high school building, a protocol mandated by the Chester County Health Department (CCHD).

Quarantine rules and cleaning underway

What they're saying:

"We understand that news like this may be concerning for families," Superintendent David A. Woods wrote in the letter.

"The health and well-being of our students, staff and community are incredibly important to us, and we recognize that receiving this information can raise questions, concerns and uncertainty," he added.

Dig deeper:

Public health officials from CCHD are leading the contact tracing effort and will directly notify any individuals determined to have had direct exposure to the infected person, per Woods' letter. Unvaccinated individuals or those unable to produce valid proof of immunization face strict exclusion measures.

"If you are not vaccinated for measles or can’t prove vaccination, you CAN NOT attend school or school functions and must be quarantined 21 days from school and all school functions," the district statement said.

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While the school is closed, maintenance crews will execute enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols throughout the facility to eliminate lingering environmental risks, according to the district.

District leaders emphasized that additional public health updates and resources regarding the regional measles response remain accessible through the CCHD and the Pennsylvania Department of Health websites.

"We recognize that situations such as this can be unsettling, especially when they involve the health of children," Woods added. "Please know that we are committed to keeping our school community informed, supporting our families and working in partnership with public health officials to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our schools."