Pa. accepting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications from contractors, gig workers

Pennsylvania’s self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others not eligible for regular unemployment compensation can begin filing claims for assistance Saturday.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits can be filed for online to help support those out of work due to COVID-19.

Officials expect to begin making payments to approved claimants within two to four weeks after they submit their initial claim.

Those eligible for PUA benefits include: self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, clergy and those working for religious organizations, and people without sufficient work history to qualify for regular unemployment compensation.

If approved, PUA will provide up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits that can be backdated to January 27, 2020 or the first week a claimant was unable to work due to COVID-19.

Applicants must be able to provide proof that COVID-19 is the reason they are unemployed.

Anyone collecting PUA benefits is also eligible for the extra $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.

To learn more about PUA benefits, you can visit the the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's website.

