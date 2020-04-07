Del. woman arrested for shouting profanities, saying she had COVID-19 inside store

A Delaware woman is facing numerous charges after she reportedly created a panic inside of a store on Friday.

New Castle County police responded to a call regarding disorderly conduct happening at the Brookside Shopping Center on Marrows Ride.

When officers arrived, they learned the call was about a woman who was inside the store screaming and using profanity. Witnesses told authorities that the woman was telling everyone she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she didn't care who she infected.

People fled the store trying to avoid the woman, according to authorities.

Once officers were able to locate the woman, they identified her as 54-year-old Kelley Hines and took her into custody. She was taken to a local hospital but was medically cleared.

Hines was then taken to police headquarters where officials charged her with one count of felony Terroristic Threatening (False Statement Cause to Evacuate Building), two counts of misdemeanor Terroristic Threatening and one count of misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on unsecured bail.

