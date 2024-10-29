PA deadline to apply for mail-in, absentee ballots stirs confusion; only 1 way left to vote now

Pennsylvania’s deadline to apply for mail-in and absentee ballots passed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but it wasn’t without some confusion.

The relatively new on-demand voting caused a rush to area election centers with some voters waiting for 2 hours or more to get their ballots.

"Because it is still relatively new. It’s only been four years since we’ve had this law. It’s only the second presidential election we’ve done this in. A lot of people only vote in Presidential elections and they are not familiar with the process" said Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie.

At the Bucks County Election Center in Doylestown so many people showed up that law enforcement was called in to shut the line down just around 2:30pm.

Anyone who came later was given a paper application to submit by 5 p.m.. But some voters were not happy.

"I came all the way from work and rushed to get here. And now I’m being turned down. It just doesn’t seem right to me. I was here on time" said Cassandra Trancas of Warminster.

"All of a sudden we are having all these problems and people getting turned away. I’m sorry, you get suspicious" said Bucks County voter Robin Krajeski.

The Pennsylvania Department of State released a statement on "X" saying "Earlier today, we spoke with Bucks County election officials who assured us that every registered voter who goes to their county elections office by 5PM today will be provided an opportunity to apply for their mail ballot" the post read.

However, some tell FOX 29 they were simply turned away when they arrived.

"I called 3 times today to make sure because I knew what time we work and what time we can get here and she says as long "as you are in the door by 5pm. No problem" said Lillian Trancas.

Bucks County elections officials say workers will be processing applications through midnight tonight.

Voters who applied and didn’t get ballots in-person will get them in the mail.

"Our staff has been working almost around the clock weekends, holidays, they are working incredibly hard to process every application they can and do all the other work they have to do to get ready for next week" said Harvie.

According to the Department of State, as of 8AM Tuesday morning, 2,133,955 mail-in or absentee ballots were requested and 1,473,825 ballots have already been returned.

If you didn’t get a ballot mailed to you the only way to cast your vote now is in a voting booth on Election Day.