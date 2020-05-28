Pa. House Democrats claim they weren't told of Republican lawmaker's COVID-19 diagnosis

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker said Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent the past two weeks in isolation. Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Dauphin, said in a statement that other members and staff he was in contact with also self-isolated.

Lewis said he kept his positive test a secret out of consideration for his family and others who may have been exposed. He had a fever for a day and a brief cough, but has fully recovered and completed a quarantine period, he said.

Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, who sits in front of Lewis in the House chamber, said he was notified of the potential exposure by the human resources department on May 21, shortly after testifying at a legislative committee meeting.

Diamond said he also isolated himself for two weeks from the date of his exposure to Lewis, on May 14. Diamond said two others with seats near Lewis’ also were notified. Diamond said he has not experienced any symptoms.

House Democrats reacted to the news with outrage, saying Republicans had hid Lewis’ diagnosis from them.

"Any member of leadership that knew that members were testing positive that other members were being quarantined and did not tell those of us being exposed needs to be investigated by the Attorney General," Rep. Brian Sims D-82nd District said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

