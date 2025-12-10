Philadelphia weather: Rainy Wednesday ahead with snow, wintry mix in Lehigh Valley

The Brief Forecasters expect rain showers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, with snow and a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley. The rain will wrap up by midnight, giving way to cold and blustery conditions on Thursday with highs in the 30s. The next chance of snow in Philadelphia will be on Sunday, when forecasters expect morning flurries.



A cold and wet Wednesday is ahead for Philadelphia and its suburbs, while areas in the Lehigh Valley could see some snowfall as part of a wintry mix.

What we know:

Forecasters expect a system of precipitation to move into our area from the northwest around 2 p.m., starting with snow and a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley.

Rain will become widespread in Philadelphia and surrounding areas into the afternoon and evening hours, with temperatures sitting in the low-to-mid 40s.

Forecasters say rain could last through midnight, wrapping up early Thursday morning and giving way to a cold plunge with temperatures expected in the 30s.

What's next:

Sunshine will return on Friday, but temperatures will stay cold and blustery to make conditions feel even colder.

The next chance of snow in Philadelphia will be on Sunday when forecasters anticipate morning flurries that could linger into the early afternoon.