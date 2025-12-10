Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia weather: Rainy Wednesday ahead with snow, wintry mix in Lehigh Valley

By and
Published  December 10, 2025 7:01am EST
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather Authority: Wednesday forecast

Weather Authority: Wednesday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Wednesday forecast.

The Brief

    • Forecasters expect rain showers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, with snow and a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley.
    • The rain will wrap up by midnight, giving way to cold and blustery conditions on Thursday with highs in the 30s.
    • The next chance of snow in Philadelphia will be on Sunday, when forecasters expect morning flurries.

PHILADELPHIA - A cold and wet Wednesday is ahead for Philadelphia and its suburbs, while areas in the Lehigh Valley could see some snowfall as part of a wintry mix.

What we know:

Forecasters expect a system of precipitation to move into our area from the northwest around 2 p.m., starting with snow and a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley. 

Rain will become widespread in Philadelphia and surrounding areas into the afternoon and evening hours, with temperatures sitting in the low-to-mid 40s.

Forecasters say rain could last through midnight, wrapping up early Thursday morning and giving way to a cold plunge with temperatures expected in the 30s.

Featured

Arctic blast returns as weekend snow threat grows in Philadelphia and New Jersey
article

Arctic blast returns as weekend snow threat grows in Philadelphia and New Jersey

Philadelphia is bracing for another round of bitter cold as Arctic air settles over the region this week, with the potential for weekend snow returning to the I-95 corridor. Temperatures have already dropped sharply, and forecasters warn that even colder air will move in again by Saturday and Sunday.

What's next:

Sunshine will return on Friday, but temperatures will stay cold and blustery to make conditions feel even colder.

The next chance of snow in Philadelphia will be on Sunday when forecasters anticipate morning flurries that could linger into the early afternoon.

WeatherNews