Pa. reports nearly 1,000 new cases including backlog; Philadelphia places Del. on quarantine list

Pennsylvania is reporting its highest single-day caseload of new coronavirus infections since early May, although the state Department of Health said Tuesday that a significant portion are backlogged or delayed test results.

Of the 995 new infections reported, about 400 are backlogged cases from Philadelphia or delayed results that were not reported electronically to the department's system, an agency spokesperson said.

Another 33 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, the Department of Health said, bringing the total to nearly 7,800 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Philadelphia reported just 91 new cases on Tuesday, but announced that Delaware's caseload now meets the criteria requiring visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says that requirement does not apply to commuters who work in the city.

Allegheny County delivered another caseload of more than 200 infections again, as health officials there attribute a spike in cases, in part, to residents frequenting bars and restaurants or traveling out of state to beach towns and other locales.

Allegheny County also reported six new deaths and seven new hospitalizations.

The county is in the midst of a one-week ban on bars and restaurants opening as officials there try to tamp down new infections. Allegheny County also ordered the casino there to close and banned gatherings of more than 25 people for the week.

More than 91,000 people statewide have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 or are considered probable to have had it.

Gov. Tom Wolf is stressing the importance of wearing masks while across the state, Philadelphia has postponed plans to allow indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen, with officials worrying about a growing epidemic elsewhere in the country.

