PA set to send alert messages regarding pandemic, officials announce

article

The Wolf Administration is set to begin using the national Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system for coronavirus public updates, state officials announced Wednesday.

The state’s first message will be sent Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Officials say they have the option to send messages to specific regions of the state, so if one particular area in Pennsylvania is experiencing a higher surge, users in that area could expect to find messages alerting them to COVID-19 testing locations, or to stay at home, for example.

Messages will be sent in English and in Spanish.

The WEA is a national public safety system. Those who own mobile devices receive geographically targeted text messages informing them of direct threats of safety to their area.

Advertisement

Messages regarding the pandemic are an effort of both the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

___

RELATED STORIES

Pennsylvania's coronavirus-related death toll tops 10,000

Pennsylvania issues stay home advisory, adds 'additional safeguards' further limiting gatherings

Coronavirus Restrictions: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest