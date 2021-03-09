Pa. State Police searching for missing 79-year-old woman

article

The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing elderly woman.

Clarence Lucy "Bonnie" Macaleer, 79, was last seen operating a 2017 silver Hyundai Tucson, bearing Pennsylvania registration DAZ-1957.

She was last seen in the area of Gradyville Road, Edgmont Twp., Delaware County on March 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Macaleer is described as being 5 feet 3 inches with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Authorities say, Macaleer may be attempting to travel to Florida and police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Macaleer is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.

