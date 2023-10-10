Pair arrested at New Jersey home with dozens of dead dogs facing new charges

Authorities in New Jersey say more charges are expected to be brought against two people who are believed to have run an illegal animal rescue at a home where dozens of pets were found dead or malnourished.

Rebecca Halbach and Brandon Leconey were taken into custody last Wednesday in connection to the grizzly discovery last August at a home on the 600 block of East Main Street in Evesham Township.

Investigators say Halbach, with help from Leconey, posed as an employee of a local animal rescue and was presumably facilitating adoptions and care of animals. Initial reports from police in August said 30 dogs were found dead on the property and officials feared there could be dozens more.

A child who was said to be living in "unhealthy conditions" was also taken from the house during police's initial raid and placed in the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency.

Halbach, according to police, was not an employee or otherwise associated with the animal rescue she claimed to be affiliated with, and failed to provide proper adoption and care for the animals that were turned removed from her home during the August arrest. Authorities say she Halbach netted over $7k in compensation from running the phony animal rescue.

During the pair's first arrest, police say Kelli Bowen burglarized their property on East Main Street in Evesham. Bowen, according to police, stole items from the home that were later found at her residence on the 300 block of Thurman Avenue in Berlin. Bowen was charged with burglary, theft and trespassing.

Detectives say they're exploring the possibility that Halbach, with the help of Leconey, posed as an employee of other animal rescues. Authorities anticipate further charges being brought against the pair.