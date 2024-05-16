Former Delaware County Emergency Management Director charged with assault, harassment

Pennsylvania's Attorney General's Office brought charges against former Delaware County Emergency Management Director Tim Boyce, who was recently fired amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Prosecutors have charged Boyce with misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, simple assault, and harassment. The charges, according to prosecutors, stem from an incident in January where Boyce allegedly called an employee into his office, kissed her, and grabbed her backside as she left.

Attorney Mark Schwartz, the unnamed victim's lawyer, said his client quit her job the next day and texted Boyce to voice her displeasure. Boyce allegedly owned up to the incident during the text exchange.

"He had her come into his office. He gropes her, she freaks out and leaves and quits the next day and texts him and says you treated me like a piece of meat and he doesn’t dispute it" said Schwartz.

Boyce was arraigned, and his bail was set at $50,000.

"This type of conduct is a threat to the workplace, where people are supposed to feel safe, and my office views these allegations seriously," Attorney General Henry said. "Title, power, or status do not give anyone the right to harass and assault employees."

Boyce was previously accused of age discrimination by 67-year-old woman who had worked for the county since 1974. The woman claimed she had her hours cut and did not receive a raise.