Nearly 30 arrested for retail theft in a week span in Bensalem: police

Published  May 17, 2024 12:23pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
BENSALEM, Pa. - Authorities in Bensalem Township have cracked down on retail theft, resulting in nearly 30 arrests in a week.

The Bensalem Police Department shared data Friday that showed 28 people were nabbed for thefts at several stores, including Walmart, Home Depot and Goodwill. 

The items taken in each theft range in price from $20 in goods swiped from a Wawa, to over $1,200 in merchandise allegedly taken from a Kohls by three juveniles.

Most of the suspects arrested were from Bucks County. Eleven suspects are from Philadelphia and two are from nearby Trenton.

The crackdown on retail thefts was part of Bensalem Secure, which is a "multifaceted approach to reducing retail theft in the township and beyond."

"Bensalem Township Police have zero tolerance for retail thefts and will arrest anyone detained or identified as committing these crimes," Bensalem police wrote.