Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across the United States

You may start seeing more changing tables in men's restrooms thanks to Pampers.

Pampers, who is part of Procter & Gamble, is launching their 'Love the Change' campaign. It will provide 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms across North America by 2021, a press release states.

Changing table inequality was brought into the light when Florida father Donte Palmer posted a viral photo on Instagram with the hashtag #SquatForChange. While at a restaurant with his three boys, Palmer noticed there was no changing table for his one-year-old son. He had to squat and put his son in his lap just to change his diaper.

Palmer is now working with Pampers to increase the amount of changing tables in men's restrooms. Research by Pampers showed that nine out of ten dads have gone into a public restroom that did not have a baby changing table.

Pampers said that with the help of Koala Kare, they will identify high-need public locations and provide baby changing tables for installation in the men's restrooms. For example, restrooms at parks, community centers, and libraries in cities like Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Detroit are expected to benefit from Pamper's committment. The first 500 locations have already been identified and instalation is expected to be done over the coming weeks.

