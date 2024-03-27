Parents charged in fight that broke out at Gloucester County high school

article

Two mothers are facing charges after authorities in Gloucester County say they were involved in a fight at a high school with two students.

Brianne Mitchell, 41, and Krysal Turner, 38, were arrested following a fight in the front vestibule of Highland Regional High School on Mar. 20.

Investigators say the women "instigated" a fight between two students, then began fighting with each other inside the school.

Mitchell is accused of throwing a small garden planter pot that struck a police officer, and Turner allegedly scratched another officer who intervened.

The fight was stopped by a School Resource Officer and school staff prior to the arrival of additional officers, according to police.

Both parents and an officer suffered minor injuries that were treated by medics.

Authorities say charges are pending against the teens involved in the fight who were not identified due to their age.