Passenger jet carrying U.S. citizens from Wuhan arrives at March Air Reserve Base

article

A jet airliner carrying a reported 201 American evacuees from Wuhan, China landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County Wednesday morning.

Health officials say the deadly coronavirus originated in Wuhan and the latest numbers reflect 5,974 cases in China.

Those aboard reportedly include diplomats and their families, along with businessmen.

The aircraft was originally set to land at the Ontario International Airport, but was diverted to the military base. An official reason for the diversion has not been released by authorities.

RELATED: Flight bound for Ontario Airport carrying U.S. citizens from Wuhan diverted

Advertisement

Healthcare workers began setting up mobile health clinics at March Air Reserve Base around 4 a.m. They were prepared to give evacuees another round of medical screenings once the plane lands in Riverside County.

The plane first landed in Alaska from China where all passengers underwent a medical screening at the airport and were all cleared.

“All passengers had already been screened twice before they left China. They were monitored on the flight and in Anchorage, passengers were screened twice more and were approved to continue onto California by the CDC. In California, they will continue medical screenings and will finish the repatriation process,” Anne Zink, the Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska said.

RELATED:

• First case of coronavirus confirmed in L.A. County

• Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus outbreak

• How to avoid getting sick on a plane — and in general — as coronavirus, flu and common cold spread

• LAX passenger quarantined after showing potential coronavirus symptoms

Health officials say 132 people have died so far as the result of the coronavirus.

The flight landed just after 8 a.m.

