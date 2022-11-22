Passenger struck by bullet on SEPTA bus in Frankford, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after a SEPTA bus passenger was shot in the arm, authorities say.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots inside a bus on Torresdale Avenue and Orthodox Street just before 3 a.m.

Officials say a 35-year-old passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside Rt. 56 SEPTA bus.

The passenger was taken to Torresdale Hospital and remains in stable condition, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the passenger was on the bus when a gunshot came through the window and struck him.

Police say there were seven other passengers and the driver also on the bus.

Investigators believe the shots were fired near the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.