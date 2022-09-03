Women onboard viral video of pilot asking passengers to stop airdropping naked pics speak out

Two Houston women onboard a flight when a pilot threatened to turn the plane around at Hobby Airport if a person airdropping naked pictures didn't stop, spoke out about what happened.

BACKGROUND: Pilot threatens to end flight after someone sent nudes via AirDrop: 'Quit sending naked pictures'

Teighlor Marsalis, a Houstonian who owns an online boutique called Rae’s Closet tells FOX 26, she was taken aback after seeing what all the commotion was about.

"We sat down, and we didn’t even get buckled in or anything, and then everyone got an Airdrop," says Marsalis.

A now-viral video of the incident has garnered more than 2.6 million views on TikTok after being posted. Marsalis says she was on the plane with her best friend since elementary school, Dallis Cannon. The ladies were traveling with a group of friends on their way to Cabo San Lucas for a fun trip.

"When we opened it, it was just full view," says Cannon.

"It wasn’t just the member, it was everything from down below to like objects; to legs in the air," says Teighlor Marsalis. "They tried to Airdrop multiple photos. But after the first one, everyone was declining them."

Marsalis says she didn’t accept, but her long-time friend, Dallis Cannon says she did, along with the women who were sitting in front of them.

"The girls in front of us did too and then everyone was gasping, '' says Marsalis. "The girls in front of us showed us the picture, and I was like oh wow."

The cyber flash, soon got the attention of the pilot and Marsalis says after the pilot went over the intercom, the photos stopped.

"They obviously saw it was serious, so they stopped," says Marsalis.

"I’m looking around, and I saw three guys sitting in a row, and they’re kind of slouching down, and I was like, ‘I bet it’s them,’" says Cannon. "And then when the pilot came on, they definitely sank down."

The women say the pilot handled the situation perfectly. Some who commented on the video said the pilot was giving off "major dad vibes."

"The pilot did nothing wrong, Southwest did nothing wrong," says Marsalis. "It was just this random dude who thought he just took a really great nude, and he just wanted to show it."

"There was pride, there was pride in that picture, he was very like; man I nailed it here," says Cannon. "He didn’t have anything to be ashamed about, I'll say that, other than it being wildly inappropriate."

What is known as Cyber Flashing is against the law in two states, Texas and California. The law was passed in 2019 and carries a Class C Misdemeanor with up to a $500 fine.