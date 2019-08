article

Forget about paper and plastic straws — the new alternative? Pasta straws.

London-based startup Stroodles is offering a new way to cut down on plastic use.

The straws are made from uncooked bucatini noodles.

The company says the straws won't affect the flavor of your drink and will last at least an hour in cold beverages.

The stroodles are also edible and decompose in a day.