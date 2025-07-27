Death of 2 dogs at Bucks County kennel prompts investigation; grieving families seek justice

The Brief Two pet owners are speaking out after they say their dogs died while at RC Dog Care in Bucks County. The Bucks County SPCA is investigating both incidents.



Two dog owners are mourning the loss of their pets after they died at a kennel in Bucks County.

The Bucks County SPCA has confirmed an investigation into the incidents at RC Dog Care, and the Bucks County District Attorney is also aware of the situation.

What we know:

Karen Anderson from Hatboro shared her heartbreak over the loss of her 6-year-old dog, Phoebe, who was healthy before being left at RC Dog Care while her family went on vacation.

Within days, Phoebe fell ill and died despite being taken to the vet and hospital.

Anderson expressed her frustration. "It’s devastation, like for no reason she was perfectly healthy going in," she said.

Pauline Sazon from Huntington Valley also lost her dog, Bunny, while on her honeymoon. Bunny stopped eating and collapsed, dying before reaching the hospital.

Sazon was informed too late to intervene.

"I could’ve contacted the vet, have family come get her to take her to the vet, but unfortunately, they told us when it was too late," said Sazon.

What they're saying:

RC Dog Care released the following statement to FOX 29:

"We want to take a moment to express our deep appreciation to those who have reached out directly to discuss recent events and share their concerns. We are grateful for the opportunity to speak with you openly and honestly. At RC Dog Care, we understand the seriousness of the recent tragedies and the emotions they have understandably stirred. The loss of two dogs in our care has deeply affected our entire team, and we continue to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families involved. These incidents were devastating to us as caregivers, and we are committed to learning everything we can from what occurred. We have always prioritized the safety, well-being, and enrichment of the dogs entrusted to us. We take that responsibility with the utmost seriousness, and we understand the trust our clients place in us. We are fully cooperating with state authorities in their investigation and have formally requested permission to share the findings once the review is complete. We will be transparent in doing so, as it is our belief that open communication builds trust and accountability. We also want to address the wave of threatening phone calls, emails, and social media messages that have come in over the past several days. While we respect everyone’s right to voice their concerns, we ask that those conversations be conducted in a respectful and constructive manner. Harassment and threats—particularly toward our team members—do not support a productive dialogue and only deepen the hurt for all involved. In the meantime, we are conducting a thorough internal review of all procedures, training protocols, and communications. We are also consulting with outside experts to further enhance the safety and transparency of our operations moving forward. We remain committed to our mission: to provide a safe, loving, and enriching environment for every dog in our care. We appreciate the continued support and understanding from the community and will keep everyone informed as we work to move forward with honesty, responsibility, and care."

RC Dog Care also posted on Facebook expressing condolences and announcing a thorough internal review of procedures and protocols.

They are consulting with outside experts to enhance safety and transparency.

Karen Anderson and Pauline Sazon are determined to seek justice for their dogs and prevent similar tragedies.

"I’m so angry like I can’t get her back... I won’t let this happen to one more dog," said Anderson.

What's next:

The Bucks County SPCA is conducting an investigation and will provide updates once complete.