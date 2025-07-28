2 charged, 1 sought after officers shot at during attempted vehicle stop in West Philadelphia

The Brief Three Philadelphia police officers were shot at while trying to make a traffic stop in West Philadelphia on Friday. Two of the three suspects were arrested and charged, including 30-year-old Nathaniel Smith and Khalil Flowers. Investigators also found distribution quantities of crack cocaine and marijuana inside the vehicle.



Two men are in custody and another is being sought after investigators say three police officers were shot at while trying to stop an erratic driver on Friday.

What we know:

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said three officers in an unmarked patrol car noticed a speeding Kia Forte driving erratically around 5 p.m. Friday.

"At one point they even observed the vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street," Vanore said.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle using their emergency lights, Vanore said a passenger fired twice in the direction of the officers.

Investigators say the Kia attempted to flee and got stuck behind a truck, which caused all three occupants to ditch the car.

Featured article

Two men – Nathaniel Smith and Khalil Flowers – were caught after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Smith, who investigators believe was "involved in the shooting," was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, weapons charges and drug crimes.

Flowers was charged with possession with intent to deliver and other crimes.

Investigators found a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle and two spent shells, along with distribution quantities of crack cocaine and marijuana.

What they're saying:

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he's proud of his officers "who continue to put their lives on the line for the City of Philadelphia."

He says they made over 11,000 arrests for people illegally carrying guns and have taken 25,000 guns off the street.

Rochelle Bilal called the shooting "a senseless act of violence."

"Attacks on our officers are attacks on the safety and stability of our communities," Bilal said.