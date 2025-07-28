18-year-old dead, 2 teens injured after car crashes into tree in Bucks County

The Brief An 18-year-old girl is dead, and two 17-year-old boys are injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Sunday. Investigators believe the 17-year-old driver was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The girl who was killed in the crash has not been publicly identified.



An 18-year-old girl is dead, and two other teens are injured after police say a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon in Fairless Hills.

What we know:

Investigators believe a 17-year-old driver was speeding down Wistar Road in a 2002 Ford Mustang when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old front seat passenger were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

An 18-year-old girl who was sitting in the rear passenger's side seat died at St. Mary's Medical Center, police say.

What we don't know:

