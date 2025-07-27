Quadruple shooting in East Falls under investigation; suspect in custody: police

Four people, including the suspect, were shot after police say a violent incident occurred in East Falls Sunday morning.

What we know:

Sunday at approximately 5:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting near Roberts and Stokley streets.

Upon arrival, police found a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where she is currently in critical condition.

Police say a second victim, a 23-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the right leg, was also taken to Temple Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

At around 6:19 a.m. police say, a third victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived at Roxborough Hospital as a walk-in with a gunshot wound to the face.

He was later transferred to Einstein Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

A fourth person, who police say is also a 33-year-old man, arrived at Nazareth Hospital at approximately 8:00 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the left arm. Due to preliminary information, police identified him as the suspect.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment as a prisoner hospital case.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.