Woman sought for attempted murder after man stabbed in Chester County: police

The Brief An arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Solia CHOOC-CAAL, after police say a man was stabbed in his Chester County home. The suspect faces Attempted Homicide and other related offenses. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solia CHOOC-CAAL is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.



Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a woman in connection with an attempted murder they say occurred Saturday in Chester County.

What we know:

On July 26 at around 5:12 p.m., PSP Avondale responded to the area of Clay Creek Road in London Grove Township for a report of a male being stabbed at his residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Solia CHOOC-CAAL, fled the scene.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with blood stains.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued for Attempted Homicide and other offenses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solia CHOOC-CAAL is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.