Woman sought for attempted murder after man stabbed in Chester County: police

By
Published  July 27, 2025 9:28pm EDT
The Brief

    • An arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Solia CHOOC-CAAL, after police say a man was stabbed in his Chester County home.
    • The suspect faces Attempted Homicide and other related offenses.
    • Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solia CHOOC-CAAL is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.

AVONDALE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a woman in connection with an attempted murder they say occurred Saturday in Chester County. 

What we know:

On July 26 at around 5:12 p.m., PSP Avondale responded to the area of Clay Creek Road in London Grove Township for a report of a male being stabbed at his residence. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Solia CHOOC-CAAL, fled the scene.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with blood stains.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued for Attempted Homicide and other offenses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solia CHOOC-CAAL is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Avondale.

