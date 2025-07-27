Woman sought for attempted murder after man stabbed in Chester County: police
AVONDALE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a woman in connection with an attempted murder they say occurred Saturday in Chester County.
What we know:
On July 26 at around 5:12 p.m., PSP Avondale responded to the area of Clay Creek Road in London Grove Township for a report of a male being stabbed at his residence.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Solia CHOOC-CAAL, fled the scene.
Police say she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with blood stains.
A warrant for her arrest has been issued for Attempted Homicide and other offenses.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solia CHOOC-CAAL is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Avondale.