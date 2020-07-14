PATCO to require face coverings beginning July 17

article

All patrons of PATCO will be required to wear face coverings beginning Friday, July 17, officials announced Tuesday.

Anyone in stations, on PATCO platforms or on trains are required to wear a covering over their nose and mouth.

This requirement is made based on executive orders from the governors of New Jesey and Pennsylvania.

Social distancing is always expected as a patron of PATCO, officials went on to say.

Anyone not meeting the face covering requirement will ne denied entry to any station, platform or train and they will be asked to leave the premises. That person will be subject to fines, as well.

Children under two are not required to cover their nose and mouth. Anyone with a disability or medical dondition will also not be subect to the facial covering requirement.

More information can be found at the PATCO website here.

