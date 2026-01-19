Pat’s King of Steaks owner Frank Olivieri Sr. dies at 87

The Brief Frank P. Olivieri Sr., longtime owner of Pat’s King of Steaks, died at age 87 on Sunday, January 18. A viewing and memorial service will be held on Friday, January 23 in Philadelphia. The Olivieri family requests donations to St. Maron Church in lieu of flowers.



Frank P. Olivieri Sr., who led Pat’s King of Steaks for decades and helped shape the Philadelphia cheesesteak legacy, died Sunday, January 18 at age 87, according to a press release.

Remembering a Philadelphia food icon

What we know:

Olivieri Sr. was the son of Harry Olivieri and nephew of Pat Olivieri, the brothers who founded Pat’s King of Steaks in 1930.

He began working at the shop in the late 1950s and became co-owner in 1968, eventually retiring in 1996.

The press release said, "Frank, like Harry and Pat before him, was a true original who helped forge the origins of Pat’s for nearly a half of a century."

Olivieri Sr. is remembered for carrying on the family tradition and helping establish Pat’s as a Philadelphia landmark for nearly 50 years.

Funeral arrangements and how to honor his memory

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday, January 23 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baldi Funeral Home, 1327–29 South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

A prayer service and memorial tributes will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family has asked that donations be made in Olivieri’s name to St. Maron Church, 1010 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, instead of sending flowers.

Pat’s King of Steaks continues to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week at its original South Philadelphia location, now run by third-generation owner Frankie Olivieri Jr.

The backstory:

Pat’s King of Steaks was founded in 1930 by Pat and Harry Olivieri, who are credited with inventing the steak sandwich.

The shop remains a staple of Philadelphia’s food scene and is still family-owned.

The Olivieri family has played a central role in shaping the city’s culinary identity for nearly a century.

What we don't know:

Details about Olivieri Sr.’s cause of death and further information about his personal life or survivors have not been released.