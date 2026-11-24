The Brief A fire destroyed a house in Mansfield, New Jersey overnight Monday. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, including many volunteer firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Dozens of firefighters responded to a raging house fire overnight Monday in Burlington County that left two families displaced just days before Thanksgiving.

What we know:

Firefighters in Mansfield, New Jersey responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home on New York Avenue just after 11 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke, and officials say hoarding conditions complicated the firefight.

One firefighter who suffered a medical emergency not related to the fire was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Officials say between 70-80 mostly volunteer firefighters responded to the blaze.

The fire was eventually placed under control, but the property was almost completely gutted from top to bottom. Firefighters were seen placing boards over broken windows, and a massive hole had burned through the roof.

What we don't know:

No injuries to any residents were reported by fire officials. It's unknown exactly how many people lived at the property.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Burlington County Fire Marshal.