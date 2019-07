article

PECO is partnering with the Brandywine Health Foundation Monday to help give out fans to older adults in Coatesville.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Coatesville Area Senior Center.

Organizers plan to give out 100 fans to older adults in lower-income homes.

