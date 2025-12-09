51-year-old pedestrian struck and killed while crossing road in Cherry Hill

article

The Brief A 51-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Haddonfield Road Monday evening in Cherry Hill. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The roadway was temporarily closed as police conducted the on-scene investigation.



A 51-year-old man died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:41 p.m. near Haddonfield Road and Yale Avenue, where a 51-year-old man crossing the road was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.

First responders arrived quickly and provided medical aid, but the pedestrian, identified as Gerald S. Yashinsky Jr. of Cherry Hill, was later pronounced dead.

Police expressed condolences to the victim’s family as the investigation continues.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. No additional injuries were reported.

Haddonfield Road was shut down in both directions for the Cherry Hill Police Traffic Safety Unit to conduct its on-scene investigation.

What's next:

The Cherry Hill Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Byrne at (856) 432-8859 or email traffic@cherryhillpolice.com.