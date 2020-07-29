Pemberton Twp. Police seek help locating missing endangered man

article

Pemberton Township Police are asking for help in locating an endangered missing man.

Officials say 58-year-old Richard Giese went missing on July 24. Giese was located on Tuesday, July 28, but he was, again, reported as missing about 10:30 p.m. the night of July 28.

Authorities say Giese is in need of medication. Police consider him endangered.

Pemberton police say Giese was able to get a bus into Philadelphia Tuesday night. Police believe Giese could still be in Philadelphia.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Giese is asked to call the Pemberton Township Police 24-hour dispatch number at 609-723-8300 or the Pemberton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 609-894-3310 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

