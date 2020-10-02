Pence-Harris debate still on amid Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris will go on as scheduled, despite President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, an official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that no changes are anticipated to the debate.

The debate is still scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City.

Both Pence and Harris were tested for the novel coronavirus on Friday and were negative.

Biden also tweeted confirmation that he and his wife had tested negative.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden tweeted. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Pence’s physician said in a memo that the vice president was not considered a “close contact” of anyone infected with COVID-19 and was not required to quarantine."

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19, Devin O’Malley, press secretary for Pence, tweeted. "Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," O'Malley wrote.

Trump’s physician released a memo Thursday stating, “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.