Penguin under SeaWorld Orlando's care beats cancer twice

SeaWorld Orlando says a 33-year-old male King Penguin named Donna has beaten cancer not once, but twice.

In May of 2019, Donna was diagnosed with cancer and underwent several surgeries and lengthy treatment. The cancer returned this year, but after another operation, it was completely excised.

Donna is now under the care of the SeaWorld Orlando team at the park's Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin exhibit.

