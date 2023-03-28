PennDOT removing treacherous I-95 exit to improve safety, traffic flow

Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation said it will close a heavily trafficked exit ramp on I-95 in Philadelphia to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents.

Exit 27 will permanently close on April 18 and I-95 traffic headed to Bridge Street and Harbison Avenue will use exit 26 to access Aramingo Avenue.

Likewise, Betsy Ross Bridge traffic will no longer use I-95 North to access Aramingo Avenue and motorists will instead continue straight onto the new Aramingo Avenue ramp.

According to PennDOT, from 2017-2021 there were 30 crashes on the northbound side of Aramingo Avenue between Margaret and James strees.

"Part of the goal of the I 95 reconstruction is to take exits that currently take you down onto one lane streets or residential streets and remove those," PennDOT consultant Paul Shultes said.

"To prepare for that we have been working now for 15 years on improving the more major streets like Aramingo Avenue and Tacony Street to handle the traffic directly from the interstate."

The $267.9M project will also improve surface roads on Tacony, Bridge and James Street as well as modify traffic signals to improve traffic flow. Improvements will also include new ramps on Tacony Street to I 95 northbound and replace bridges over Farley and Carver Street.

"We have reconstructed I 95 in a way where the new ramps are beneficial to motorist consolidating the ramp system will make things safer improving those interchanges," PennDOT Director of Communications Brad Rudolph said.

Penndot says road signs will be placed on 95 and Betsy Ross Bridge to alert travelers of the changes.