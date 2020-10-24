Pennsylvania adds over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

article

Pennsylvania health officials on Saturday announced over 2,000 new positive coronavirus cases for the third straight day.

The influx of 2,043 new cases comes a day after Pennsylvania reported its highest one-day total since the onset of the pandemic. Statewide, the health department has managed 192,622 overall cases.

Pennsylvania added twenty-nine new coronavirus-related deaths to its total which has now amassed 8,654 total fatalities. Health officials say most of those who have fallen gravely ill are 65 years or older

The health department continues to see an uptick in coronavirus cases among younger demographics. The state says positive percentages among 19-24-year-olds has jumped from single digits in April to double digits in October.

In southwest Pennsylvania, the age bracket accounted for 5 percent of cases in April, but so far in October is responsible for 12 percent of new positive tests. The most notable increase is being monitored in the northcentral region, where the young demographic makes up over a quarter of positive cases this month.

Health officials are reminding residents to practice health and safety guidelines designed to thwart the spread of coronavirus. Mask wearing in all public spaces has been mandatory since early July, and social distancing practices are required under state health initiatives. Residents are also advised to practice good hygiene and stay at home if they feel sick.

