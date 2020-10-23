Pennsylvania reports largest one day increase in COVID-19 cases

article

Pennsylvania health officials reported 2,219 new positive coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the state's sharpest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic.

Following days of elevated case counts, the state says daily totals have become consistent with what the health department saw in April. Overall, Pennsylvania has managed 190,579 COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-three new coronavirus deaths were also announced on Friday, raising the statewide total to 8,625 deaths. Health officials note that most people who have fallen gravely ill or died are 65 years or older.

The department is monitoring a significant spike in new cases among younger age groups around the state. During the April surge in southwestern Pennsylvania, 19-24-year-olds only made up 5 percent of cases. Now, officials say the age group has accounted for 13 percent of new positive tests.

The sharpest increase among the young demographic has occurred in the northcentral region of Pennsylvania, where cases have move from 7 percent in April to 31 percent in October.

Health officials are reminding residents to practice health and safety guidelines designed to thwart the spread of coronavirus. Mask wearing in all public spaces has been mandatory since early July, and social distancing practices are required under state health initiatives. Residents are also advised to practice good hygine and stay at home if they feel sick.

