Pennsylvania counties notice shrinking vaccine allotments from state

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine remains extraordinarily high, some counties in Pennsylvania are noticing smaller and smaller weekly allotments from the state government.

Montgomery County reported receiving just 1,000 doses on Wednesday. County chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh said if they don't get more shots by Tuesday it could jeopardize their scheduled vaccination clinics.

Similarly, in Delaware County, just 2,720 of the more than 246,000 eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipients have gotten their shot. Still, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said 83% of the first doses it received from the federal government are in people's arms.

Meanwhile, county leaders are being given little information on when to expect an increase in doses. At a virtual news conference on Friday, the health department was short on new information.

"I think the issue here is a limited supply, we continue to work with that, we continue to work with the federal government and our partners in the federal government to help mitigate that. As we do that, again, we just ask folks to stay patient," Dept. of Health senior advisor Lindsey Mauldin said.

