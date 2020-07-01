Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania court turns down lawmakers' bid to end shutdown

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s high court on Wednesday ruled against an effort by Republican state lawmakers to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders.

A divided court ruled that a resolution passed with mostly GOP votes was a “legal nullity” because it was not sent to Wolf to sign or veto.

Republican majorities in both chambers, along with a few Democrats, voted to end the emergency disaster declaration that has led to closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders that people stay at home.

The state constitution grants governors the right to approve or veto concurrent resolutions, but the emergency services law included a provision that gave the Legislature power to end disaster proclamations “at any time.”

