2 Drexel University frats placed on interim suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct, hazing
PHILADELPHIA - Two Drexel University fraternities have been placed on interim suspension as the school investigates allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing.
What we know:
A Drexel University spokesperson said the Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternities are under interim suspension for reports of potential sexual misconduct and hazing.
While under interim suspension, the university says both frats will be subject to restrictions, including new member activities and events involving alcohol.
What's next:
Drexel emphasized that the university takes allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct with extreme importance.
"Consistent with University practice, matters of this nature are reviewed in coordination with Drexel’s Student Conduct, Office of Civil Rights Compliance and Drexel Police to determine appropriate next steps," a spokesperson said.
The Source: Information provided by Drexel University.