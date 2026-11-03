2 Drexel University frats placed on interim suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct, hazing

The Brief Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha were placed on interim suspension after allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing. The frats will be restricted from holding new member activities and hosting events involving alcohol as the school investigates the claims. Drexel said it has launched a full investigation into the claims, and the outcome of that probe will determine what comes next.



Two Drexel University fraternities have been placed on interim suspension as the school investigates allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing.

What we know:

A Drexel University spokesperson said the Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternities are under interim suspension for reports of potential sexual misconduct and hazing.

While under interim suspension, the university says both frats will be subject to restrictions, including new member activities and events involving alcohol.

What's next:

Drexel emphasized that the university takes allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct with extreme importance.

"Consistent with University practice, matters of this nature are reviewed in coordination with Drexel’s Student Conduct, Office of Civil Rights Compliance and Drexel Police to determine appropriate next steps," a spokesperson said.