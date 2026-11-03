2026 Midterm Elections: Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

The Brief Polls have opened in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware in the 2026 midterm elections. Polls will be open in Pennsylvania and Delaware from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey.



Voters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

While no local state is considered a toss-up by most projections, there are several hotly contested races that could tip the balance of power within each state.

When do polls open/close?

What we know:

Polls open in Pennsylvania and Delaware at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. In New Jersey, polls open an hour earlier, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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Where do I vote?

Find your polling place:

Registered voters can find their polling place by using their state's website and inputting their home address.

What you can do:

Registered voters in Pennsylvania are not required to show photo identification at their polling place, unless it's their first time voting in a district. In such cases, the voter must show proof of identification using a valid photo or non-photo ID.

Similarly, New Jersey also does not require voters to show ID when voting in-person, unless it's their first time casting a ballot for President or Congress.

Voters in Delaware will be asked to show identification to vote at a polling place on election day, but photo identification is not required. Forms of valid ID include a valid driver's license, state ID, or a copy of a current bill or bank statement.

Who's on the ballot?

Local perspective:

In Pennsylvania , Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is seeking a second term against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Libertarian Ken Krawchuk. All 203 state House seats and half of the 50 state Senate seats are also on the ballot.

The 1st and 7th districts are two of the state's most competitive House races. In the 1st Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick faces Democrat Bob Harvie. Republican incumbent Rep. Ryan Mackenzie is seeking a second term against Democrat Bob Brooks in the 7th Congressional District. Philadelphia voters will also see two ballot questions focused on local businesses and the arts.

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In New Jersey , Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is seeking a third full term against Republican Justin Murphy. In South Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew faces Democrat Zack Mullock, the mayor of Cape May, and in the 3rd District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway faces Republican Michael McGuire. National Democrats added Van Drew's district to their list of target races in October.

In Delaware , Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons faces Republican Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride faces Republican Joseph "Dr. Joe" Arminio for the state's lone House seat. The attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor are also on every Delaware ballot, along with 11 state Senate seats and all 41 state House seats.

Track election results

Big picture view:

Follow along with live election results as ballot counting gets underway. Click here for live election results.

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