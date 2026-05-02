Pennsylvania flags lowered to honor fallen firefighters for memorial weekend

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The Brief Pennsylvania flags will be lowered May 3 to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty. The tribute marks National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Gov. Josh Shapiro is also attending a firefighter memorial dedication in Pittsburgh.



Flags across Pennsylvania will be lowered Sunday to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

What we know:

Governor Josh Shapiro ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all state buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff on May 3, 2026.

The order coincides with National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, which recognizes firefighters who have died while serving their communities.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday.

What they're saying:

"Every single day, firefighters across Pennsylvania literally run towards danger to keep our neighbors safe from harm – and we owe it to these heroes to have their backs," Shapiro said.

"This weekend, as we join together to honor and remember the legacies of service and sacrifice of those we’ve lost… may their memories be a blessing."

The backstory:

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is held each year to recognize firefighters across the country who have died in the line of duty and to honor their service and sacrifice.

What's next:

The governor is expected to attend the dedication of a Pittsburgh Fallen Firefighters Memorial as part of the weekend’s events.

Officials are encouraging Pennsylvanians to participate in the tribute.