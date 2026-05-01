Philadelphia honors graduating high school seniors at Youth Decision Day ceremony

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The Brief Graduating high school seniors were recognized at City Hall on Friday. The students were celebrated as part of Youth Decision Day. The students announced their post-high school paths.



Friday was a celebration to cheer on young people headed to pursue higher education or their dream career. The mayor’s office of Youth Engagement put on the Youth Decision Day Celebration event for seniors headed to college, the military, entering the workforce or taking a gap year.

What we know:

The students were honored at City Hall on Friday for their upcoming graduation, and taking that next big step into adulthood.

Students like Isabella Rizzo, who is going to Neumann University on a full ride. Saimair Terry will be attending Temple, and staying on campus.

What they're saying:

"I would hope to thrive in criminal justice, but I also want to pursue an acting career, and I already got connections from different internships and shadow days, said Terry. He's excited about making his mom proud and staying grounded.

"I know sometimes it's a struggle and that's life and everything. But I hope I'll be able to go the path that God has set for me," he said.

Terry's mother, Latori Mears, says she is proud of him, and that "he is a role model to his younger siblings, and he is caring."

Shania Bennett organized the event. She is the director of the Mayor's Office of Youth Engagement. Bennet said the ceremony was meant to celebrate the kids "for simply making a decision and being committed, and finishing the 12th grade, which is a big deal, especially in Philadelphia."

"Some of them have come from a struggle of a number of sources," Bennett said. "One of my young people spoke today and lost his father while he was in 12th grade. I am most proud because our young people in Philadelphia are some of the toughest. They face adversity, and they still cross the finish line and still do great things."

Emmanuel Clark was one of the guest speakers on Friday. He is widely known as "Manny 215," and is an influential voice in Philly, and all over via social media. He is also the NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Changemaker honoree.

He says he is the youngest to get the award.

He talked to the students about discipline and committing to a vision, leading chants of "Commit, execute, discipline, expand."

"A lot of times we get told what to do but not how to execute it. So, I just wanted to make sure that they walked away with some practical advice on how to see their next four years through," said Clark, who is the CEO and founder of the What I Wish I Knew Foundation.

The students also heard from others who have already taken these steps.

"Don't be afraid to pivot in a different direction," youth commissioner Nyjah Smith told the students. "If you go to college, and you see that this is not for you, create a plan before you leave, and execute it."