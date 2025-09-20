Pennsylvania GOP endorses Stacy Garrity for governor

article

The Brief The Republican Party of Pennsylvania has endorsed Stacy Garrity for Governor. Chairman Greg Rothman praises Garrity's leadership and integrity. The endorsement boosts Garrity's campaign momentum.



The Republican Party of Pennsylvania has thrown its support behind State Treasurer Stacy Garrity for the upcoming governor's race to challenge Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2026.

Republican Party endorsement

What we know:

The endorsement came during the Fall State Committee Meeting, where the Republican State Committee voted in Garrity's favor. This decision reflects the party's confidence in Garrity's leadership and her record of service.

Chairman Greg Rothman emphasized Garrity's dedication to Pennsylvania, noting her efforts in protecting taxpayers and ensuring fiscal responsibility. "Stacy Garrity represents the very best of Pennsylvania," said Rothman.

Garrity's campaign gains momentum

The endorsement significantly boosts Garrity's campaign, reinforcing her position as a unifying candidate for Republicans across Pennsylvania. The party believes that Garrity will provide the conservative leadership that Pennsylvania families need.