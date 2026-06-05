Pennsylvania drivers can now be fined for holding phones under hands-free law: What to know

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The Brief Pennsylvania drivers can now be fined for holding a phone or mobile device while driving. Paul Miller’s Law applies even when a vehicle is stopped at a red light, in traffic or during another temporary delay. The law is a primary offense, meaning police can stop drivers for the violation alone.



Drivers in Pennsylvania can now face fines under Paul Miller’s Law, the state’s hands-free distracted driving law.

What we know:

Paul Miller’s Law bans drivers from holding or supporting a phone or other interactive mobile device while driving.

The law also applies when a vehicle is temporarily stopped in traffic, at a red light, at a stop sign or during another momentary delay.

The law took effect June 5, 2025, but drivers received written warnings during the first 12 months.

As of June 5, 2026, drivers convicted under the law can face a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees.

The law is a primary offense, meaning police can stop a driver if they see a mobile device in the driver’s hand.

What devices are covered?

The law defines an interactive mobile device as a hand-held wireless telephone, personal digital assistant, smartphone, portable or mobile computer or similar device.

That includes devices used for calling, texting, emailing, browsing the internet, instant messaging, playing games, taking or transmitting images, recording or broadcasting videos, creating or sharing social media or sending and receiving electronic data.

What drivers cannot do

Under the law, drivers cannot hold or support an interactive mobile device with their hand or another part of the body while driving.

Drivers also cannot dial or answer a device by pressing more than a single button.

The law also prohibits reaching for a device in a way that causes the driver to no longer be seated and restrained by a seat belt.

What drivers can still do

Drivers can use an interactive mobile device if they move the vehicle to the side of or off a highway and stop in a location where the vehicle can safely remain stationary.

The law also allows emergency use when needed to communicate with law enforcement or emergency services to prevent injury to people or property.

Penalties

Starting June 5, 2026, a violation is a summary offense with a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees.

If a driver is convicted of homicide by vehicle and driving while distracted, they may face up to an additional five years in prison.

What's next:

Drivers should expect the law to move from warnings to fines beginning June 5, 2026.

Pennsylvania’s existing texting-while-driving ban remains in place as a separate law.