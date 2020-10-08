Pennsylvania House leaders call for lawmaker to resign over videos of son, 5, drawing from cigar

Republican leaders in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives are calling for one of their members to resign after reports surrounding videos of his son smoking a cigar.

The Beaver County Times disclosed the existence of videos in which Rep. Aaron Bernstine encourages his 5-year-old son to draw from a cigar and use profane language.

House Republican leaders say they are disgusted by the conduct of the second-term representative of Lawrence County.

The videos, which have since been deleted, were posted on a Snapchat account.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Bernstine apologized, calling them jokes that went too far. He also said he intended to keep running for another term in the Nov. 3 election.

